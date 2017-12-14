10 students qualify for state at DECA Districts held in Moffat County

CRAIG – For a third consecutive year, the DECA district tournament was held in Craig, resulting in 10 state qualifications for the Moffat County high school team.

“DECA is a competitive marketing club that competes against elite marketing students across the state, so it’s exciting to have 10 of our members place the top of their events,” said Moffat County High School DECA President Trinity Schenck.

Schenk is in 11th grade and in her third year of DECA. She qualified for state by placing first in the professional selling event.

More than 100 students from four schools — Glenwood Springs, Moffat County, Western Colorado Community College and Durango — competed at the district tournament, which was held Dec. 4 on the Craig Campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College. Between 20 to 30 Craig business leaders judged the competition.

MCHS students Marlyn Arellano, Brianna Burkett, Tyler Gonzales, Josh Gumber, Caitlen Krause, Olivia Neece, Molly Neton, Hali Reyes, Schenck and Grant Wade all placed first in their respective events.

"Our MCHS DECA team was amazing this year. We have a large group of new members that did very well, and qualifying 10 students to state is an accomplishment for the team, especially since they all had to place first in their events," said Krista Schenck MCHS DECA advisor and business, marketing and technology teacher.

The teams were impacted very little by a snowstorm that moved into the area the day before the competition.

"All teams braved the storm. … We are built tough in western Colorado; the snow can’t slow us down," Krista Schenck said.

The DECA team's "Terrific Ten" have already begun preparing for the state.

“DECA has helped me fine tune my communication skills and allowed me to better articulate my thoughts and opinions,” said MCHS 10th-grade student Gumber, who won first place in Hotel and Lodging Management. “This will be my first year at DECA state, and my goal is to increase my test score by 10 points and earn a spot at nationals.”

The rest of the team has shifted its focus to the Future Business Leaders of America season and district competition.

"We are looking forward to building an even stronger team and (to) qualify for nationals again this year with even more students," Krista Schenck said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.