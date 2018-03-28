1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Routt County

An Oak Creek man was killed Tuesday night in a single vehicle rollover crash on Routt County Road 33 about seven miles south of Steamboat Springs.

Theodore Storm, 61, was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and transported by ambulance to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

When troopers arrived on the scene at 8:38 p.m., they found a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, which had been southbound on C.R. 33, on the west side of the road.

The pickup had travelled off the right side of the road while entering a curve to the left. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle rolled multiple times, striking a fence, a sign and a solid fence post, and coming to rest on its passengers side.

The Patrol reported that Storm was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Drug and alcohol use is not suspected, however, excessive speed was a contributing factor in this crash, the Patrol reported.

The Colorado State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.