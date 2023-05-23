Obituary: Zane J Wallace Matheson

Zane J Wallace Matheson

Provided Photo

July 13, 2005 – May 14, 2023

Zane Matheson, 17, of Baggs, Wyo., left to be in heaven on May 14. He was born July 13, 2005, in Wheat Ridge, Colo., to Chris Matheson and Danielle Romero, where he joined his older sister, Cylee.

Zane lived his life with great joy and compassion. His smile would light up a room, and he could make friends with anyone. When he was just 11, Zane saved his family when he realized their home was on fire in the night and helped get them out.

Zane was known for making people laugh. He filled his parents with joy and pride. He was a mama’s boy and not afraid who knew it. He learned how to love, be kind and to be of service to others from his mother. He brought great peace and happiness to her life. From his father he learned how to be an outdoorsman and how to hunt and fish. He loved being outside and would leave the house when the sun went up and would come home at dusk with a handful of treasures. A day didn’t go by when he didn’t say, “I love you.”

Zane’s family moved to Baggs from Weldona, Colo., in 2015. He found a home and a community family in the Little Snake River Valley. Young or old, it didn’t matter to him; he wanted to make everyone’s life brighter with a smile, kind words, or just a silly joke. If something was needed, everyone knew to call Zane and he’d be there to help. Little did people know, work wasn’t work for him, it was just another opportunity to have fun.

As a junior at LSRVS, Zane was involved FFA, Student Council, and NHS. He was a three-sport athlete; talented, but also humble and hard working. Every time he laced up his shoes and threw on his jersey, his face would light up with a smile. He played with his whole heart and loved every minute of it. He helped lead LSRVS as the football quarterback and defensive back, a basketball guard, and three years in track. He also held offices in FFA, NHS, and Student Council. He showed pigs, he was learning to play guitar and was an artist. Zane was amazing at everything he tried, but he was also dedicated to developing his talents through hours of practice.

He also excelled academically, fortunately, because he had a knack for waiting until the last minute and not always making it easy on his teachers. When Zane did get into trouble, he could quickly be forgiven by smiling with his silly grin.

In addition to his parents and sister, Zane is survived by a paternal grandmother, Reta Shurbet, a paternal aunt, Misty Miller, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Marvin Romero and Lynda Salas, a paternal grandfather, Jewell Shurbet, and paternal great grandparents Otha Dee and Junior Wallace Stinnett.

A celebration of life will be held at the Valley Community Center in Baggs, Wyo., on Thursday, May 25, at 2:00 p.m. A reception dinner will follow. A fund has been established and money can be given to Joel Thomas or Lew Waldron in Baggs, Wyo.