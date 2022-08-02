Obituary: William Lewis Terrill
June 12, 1937 – July 29, 2022
William “Bill” Terrill, of Craig, Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home. Services are pending. Memorial donations may be made to Craig Kiwanis Club, Museum of Northwest Colorado or a charity of your choice in care of Grant Mortuary.
