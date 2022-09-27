Obituary: William “Bill” Jacobs

William "Bill" Jacobs

Provided Photo

October 15, 1934 – September 24, 2022

William Thomas “Bill” Jacobs I., age 88 of Craig, CO passed away on September 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 15, 1934 to Aubrey and Susan Jacobs in Williams, Az. After high school graduation at the age of 17 years old, Bill joined the Navy and served as a gunner’s mate on the USS Essex CVA-9 Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on June 22, 1955. On October 21, 1952 Bill married Billie A. Adams in Kingman, Az. To this union they had four children. After the Navy, Bill worked in Southern California building bridges for his father-in-law Jack Adams Construction Company. Upon the death of his brother-in-law Jackie Adams, who was running the family ranch in Wilcox, Arizona, Bill and Billie moved to the ranch in 1965 to continue operations. He transitioned from ranching and farming to mine management in 1974. Over his mining career he managed multiple gold, silver, gypsum, coal and clay mines in Nevada, Colorado and Arizona. Bill is survived by his wife, Billie, of 69 years; his brother Jake Jacobs of Las Vegas, NV; Elma Penhallegon of Mesa, AZ; his children Sherry Jacobs of Tucson, AZ; Tom (Terry) Jacobs of Goldfield, NV; Tim (Teresa) Jacobs of Amargosa Valley, NV; Robbie Frentress of Craig, CO; grandchild Tinneal (Wade) Gerber; Billy (Shavonne) Jacobs; Josh Jacobs; Dollie (Cory) Rose; Shawna (Chris) Bennett; Timesha Sargent; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey and Susan; his sister Sandy Archer; his brother James; his brother Lewis; son-in-law Kimble Frentress; and great-granddaughter Makayla Gerber. A Trisagion Service will be held at Grant Mortuary in Craig, CO on September 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Memorial services will be held on September 28, 2022 at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church or Northwest Colorado Health Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.