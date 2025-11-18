Obituary: Wayne Sweetser
September 4, 1941 – October 30, 2025
Wayne was born on September 4, 1941, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Hope West Hospice facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 30th, 2025.
Wayne will be greatly missed, but forever remembered for his generosity, his laughter, his craftsmanship, and the love he shared with everyone fortunate enough to know him.
A celebration of life will be held in Hayden in Spring 2026.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.