Obituary: Wayne E. More
March 30, 1946 – August 23, 2022
A celebration of life for Wayne E. More will be held at his ranch 39820 RCR 33 Steamboat Springs on Saturday June 3 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
His wife of 51 yrs and their boys would like friends and family to join them to honor a very special man.
Directions to the More Ranch: Turn at library, go across railroad track, continue 3 miles. Balloons will be at driveway. Hope to see you there.
