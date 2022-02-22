Obituary: Wade Arther Robinson
April 18, 1931 – February 13, 2022
Wade Arther Robinson was born to James Clifford Robinson and Lona Etta Fields on April 18,1931 in Ransom, Kansas. He died on February 13, 2022 at his home in Craig. Wade is survived by his wife, Sharon James Robinson; Children: Jim (Terri) Robinson, Beletta (Mike) Boatright, and Samantha Robinson all of Craig; 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Wade was preceded in death by his parents Lona Robinson/Johnson and James Clifford Robinson; Brother and sister-in-law Neil and Doreen Robinson, sister Lona Leta; Son and daughter-in-law Donald and Vicki Jo Robinson and Granddaughter Michelle Boatright.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User