Obituary: Vivian Marie Grinolds
April 27, 1935 – April 18, 2022
Vivian Grinolds, of Craig, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at her home. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at St. Mark’s Church of Grace. Interment will take place in Palermo, North Dakota. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.
