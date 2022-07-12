Obituary: Victor Delgado
March 6, 1938 – July 10, 2022
Victor J. Delgado of Craig, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sandrock Care and Rehab Center in Craig. He was 84. There are no services planned per Victor’s request.
