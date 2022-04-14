Obituary: Valarie Arthurs
February 22, 2022 – April 12, 2022
Valarie Symphony Jane Arthurs, 1 month 21 days, of Craig, daughter of Shaun and Brooklynn Arthurs, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Children’s Hospital in Aurora. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Journey at First Baptist Church. A memorial fund has been set up with Yampa Valley Bank in care of Grant Mortuary.
