Obituary: Tim Mantle
November 25, 1938 – June 22, 2022
Tim Mantle, of Rifle, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at The Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds Grandstands. Memorial donations may be made to the Elk Club of Rifle in care of Grant Mortuary.
