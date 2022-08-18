Obituary: Sue White

Sue White

Provided Photo

November 21, 1969 – August 4, 2022

Suzanna “Sue” Lenae White was born on November 21, 1969 in Grand Junction, Colorado. As a child she resided in Meeker, Colorado until moving to Craig, Colorado at the age of 7 where she met some of her lifelong friends.

Sue, as she was most widely known, graduated from Moffat County High School in 1987 and moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where she joined the Horizons Specialized Services community.

In Steamboat, Sue curated a life she loved with her fierce sense of independence and great love for others. Sue began working at City Market in 1999 and quickly became a fixture at the store. She was well known for her exuberant greetings and sturdy hugs. Sue had a keen ability to remember the names of customers and make them feel special during each and every interaction in the checkout line.

Sue loved sports and regularly attended Steamboat Springs Sailors games and was a longtime participant in Special Olympics alpine skiing, bowling, track and field, and softball. In 2017, Sue was selected to represent Special Olympics USA at the Special Olympic World Winter Games in Austria. Sue brought home the gold medal in the giant slalom. Sue never missed a Broncos game and would defend her team, even in the losingest seasons.

Sue wished to be remembered as an athlete and hard worker. She was that and was so much more. Sue touched the lives of many people in the Steamboat community and her presence will be greatly missed.

Sue is preceded in death by her father, Clifford White. She is survived by her mother, Ida Trowbridge, her brothers Rodney White, Tyron White, and James White and sister Tamara Todd along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In honor of Sue’s final wishes, Sue was laid to rest in the Steamboat Springs Cemetery with close friends and family present. A public Celebration of Life will be held August 25, 2022 at 6pm at Olympian Hall in Steamboat Springs. Donations in Sue’s memory can be made to the Sue White Memorial Fund at Vectra Bank in Steamboat Springs.