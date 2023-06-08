Obituary: Steven Smith
January 24, 1952 – February 1, 2023
On February 1st, 2023, our friends, family, and community lost a pillar when Steven Woody Smith passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Costa Rica.
Steven was born in Salt Lake City, UT a few years before his family moved to Craig, CO where he would spend his formative years learning to ski, hunt, and fish. Steven would become quite avid at all three before attending Western State in Gunnison, CO. There, he received his bachelor’s degree in history and moved to Steamboat Springs, CO where he would meet the mother of his children, Joyce Montoya.
Upon the arrival of their first child, Steven began a successful 30 year career brokering industrial real estate in Denver, CO. Steven was recognized as a top producing “power broker” for many years and was well respected in Denver’s commercial real estate community. Steven led an active lifestyle enjoying the outdoors continuing his life-long passions for fly fishing, hunting fowl, skiing, cycling and “all things Colorado”.
Steven is survived by his two children Niki and Zachary Smith, their mother Joyce Montoya, Zachary’s wife Kim and their children Zoey and Sawyer Smith. Steven is also survived by his sister Rebecca Smith-Woody and her children Max Cohen, Dan Cohen and Emily Frazier. Steven was preceded in death by his parents Cordell and Barbara Smith. A memorial and celebration of Steven’s life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday June 9th, 2023 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. All are welcome to attend and share their stories of remembrance.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.