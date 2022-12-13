Obituary: Shirley Seely
September 27, 1941 – December 8, 2022
Shirley May Seely, age 81, passed away peacefully at home December 8th, 2022. She was born September 27th, 1941 in McCook, Nebraska to Archie and Mary Ellen Seals. She married her longtime friend and love, David Ray Seely, in July of 1960.
Shirley was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a sweet personality and always took care of everyone around her. She was also a well respected and loved person of the Craig community.
Shirley is survived by her husband David Seely; brother Jim Seals, daughters Lisa Halcomb, Sue Voloshin, and Lynne Seely; grandchildren Sheena Halcomb, Rachel Bower, Shala Hixson, Evan Halcomb, Clay Halcomb, Katia Voloshin, Brooke Parker, Caitlen Krause, Payton Voloshin, and Michael Voloshin; her eleven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Mary Ellen Seals; sisters Jeanie Farr, Genevieve Scarlett, Patrica Mitchell, Mary Jane Folsom; her daughter Kimberly Seely-Halcomb. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Funeral Services were held Monday morning December 12th, 2022, 11:00 a.m. — 12 Noon at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 1295 W 9th St, Craig, CO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the Moffat County Cancer Society, in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Avenue, Craig, Colorado 81625.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.