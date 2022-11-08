Obituary: Shirley Mae Stehle
June 13, 1927 – November 6, 2022
Shirley M. Stehle, 95 years young, passed away peacefully at Sandrock Ridge Care Facility in Craig, CO on Sunday November 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held at Grant Mortuary on Saturday November 12, 2022 at 1PM. Lunch will follow at the Luttrell Barn. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Grant Mortuary. Shirley was a 10 year free breast cancer survivor.
