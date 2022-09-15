Obituary: Sheryl (Sherry) Snyder Reagan

October 22, 1955 – August 20, 2022

Sheryl (Sherry) Snyder Reagan passed away at her home in Denver on August 20, 2022. She was born October 22, 1955, in Hayden, Colorado, was the daughter of the late Jim Snyder and Ruby Irick.

Sherry attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade in craig and graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins with a degree in accounting.

Memorial donations may be made payable to Hopewest Hospice of Delta, in care of Grant Mortuary.