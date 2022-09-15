Obituary: Sheryl (Sherry) Snyder Reagan
October 22, 1955 – August 20, 2022
Sheryl (Sherry) Snyder Reagan passed away at her home in Denver on August 20, 2022. She was born October 22, 1955, in Hayden, Colorado, was the daughter of the late Jim Snyder and Ruby Irick.
Sherry attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade in craig and graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins with a degree in accounting.
Memorial donations may be made payable to Hopewest Hospice of Delta, in care of Grant Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.