Obituary: Sharon Elliott

Sharon Elliott

Provided Photo

August 23, 1939 – November 10, 2025

Sharon Armstrong Elliott, 86, of Craig, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2025, surrounded by her family. Sharon was born on August 23, 1939, in Leipsic, Ohio to Evin and Lois Armstrong. Sharon and her family relocated to Craig, Colorado in 1948. From the moment she arrived at the age of 8, she never wanted to leave. Craig was her home. Upon graduation from high school in 1957, Sharon went to work for Dr. Monahan and remained there for 32 years, until his retirement. She then worked as the secretary/treasurer for First Christian Church until her retirement. Sharon met Ted Elliott in 1962 at the scene of a minor car accident, and they married in 1963. To this union were born two children, Mindy and Steven. Sharon was a devoted member of the church and taught Sunday school to more children than one can count. Sharon was a very generous person with her time and talent. She was a member of the Ladies Mite Society and organized many bazaars that supported missionaries of the church. She was a skilled clothing designer/maker, artist, crocheter, knitter and game inventor. She was an avid reader and shared that love with her children who fondly remember the weekly Wednesday afternoon walk to the library on Yampa Ave. to pick out new books for her to read to them. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ted and brother-in-law Sam. She is survived by her children Mindy and Steven and her two grandsons, Evin and Ian, her sister Sandra, brothers Keith (Jane) and Kevin (Sherry) and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial for Sharon’s life will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Craig Christian Church in Craig, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ladies Mite Society at Craig Christian Church.