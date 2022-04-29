Obituary: Sandra Lee Bonvillain
November 10, 1959 – April 29, 2022
Sandra Lee Bonvillain, 62, of Sheridan, formally of Craig, Colorado, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Per her request there will not be any services.
Online condolences may be made to http://www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
