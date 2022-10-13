Obituary: Rosemarie Kreitel Miller
March 22, 1929 – September 27, 2022
Sis. Rose. Rosie. Mom. Gramma. Great-Gramma, devout Christian witness and loyal friend. Rosemarie Kreitel Miller. She passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday afternoon, September 27, 2022, in the Lippold Hospice Suite of the Monument Hospital in Sturgis, SD, with family surrounding her.
A Funeral to celebrate Rose’s life will be held on Sunday, October 16, at 2:30 p.m. at the Feigum Funeral Home on West Pleasant Avenue in Pierre, SD with visitation following. A Graveside service is planned for Monday, October 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, SD.
The family requests no flowers, however plants and trees would be most loved. Donations for a memorium would be appreciated. For the comfort of guests with allergies, asthma and other environmental illnesses, kindly refrain from using perfumes and colognes. Thank you.
Full obituary to follow online at Feigum Funeral Home’s website.
