Obituary: Roger Lee Beumer
June 11, 1940 – April 1, 2022
Roger was born June 11, 1940 in Golden Colorado to John and Cora. He was the youngest of three boys with older brothers Robert and Ronald. He spent his childhood riding horses, camping, fishing, hunting and running track at Golden High School. He was awarded a scholarship to North East Louisiana University.
He enjoyed the outdoors, his family, animals and loved living in Craig. He found love in the last years of his life with his companion Mary Jane Goodman and Jesus.
He is survived by daughters Lea Petersen (Roger), Traci Morrison (Scott), grandchildren Ross Petersen, Brandon Morrison (Brittany) Cameron Morrison (Sierra), great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held May 21, 2022 at 11:00am at St Mark’s Church of Grace, 657 Green St, Craig CO. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of choice.
