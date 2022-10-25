Obituary: Robert Parr
August 15, 1956 – October 23, 2022
Robert L. Parr of Craig, died Sunday, October 23rd at his home. He was 66 years of age. Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made payable to Jan Bishop Cancer Center or Moffat County Cancer Society, C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
