Obituary: Robert N. Robinson Jr.
August 24, 1942 – December 5, 2022
Robert Robinson Jr., of Hayden, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Hayden Center (Old Hayden High School). A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow services at the Hayden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made payable to Mission of Grace Church in care of Grant Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.