Obituary: Robert “Bob” Crouse
January 14, 1941 – March 16, 2022
Bob Crouse, a resident of Franklin, Nebraska, passed away on March 16, 2022 at his home with family present. Bob was born January 14, 1941, and raised in Bloomington. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964.
After the Navy, he returned to Bloomington and worked building the Harlan County Reservoir. He then moved to Colorado and helped to build the Dillon Dam, Ruedi Reservoir, and Eisenhower Tunnel, then moved to Craig, Colorado to help build Tri-State power plant, and then drove truck for the ColoWyo coal mine where he retired, and moved to Franklin.
Bob loved playing cards, golf, hunting, cooking, feeding the birds, and taking care of his yard. He was a member of the Bloomington American Legion.
He also had a soft spot for kids, with whom he was generous with time, patience, and a seemingly bottomless candy bowl.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Everett and Ruby May Crouse, his wife Sally, son Brian, brothers Ralphie, Frank, Jackie, Dale, Charles, James, and Merle, and sisters Shirley, Rosia, Pearl, Helen, Patricia, and Judy.
Bob is survived by his children Chris Runyan, Chuck Kistler, and Charlene Abdella, sisters Cecile Goebel and Betty Melton, brothers John William, and Russell and by his 9 grandkids, 6 great grandkids, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services 11:00am Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 The Wesleyan Church, Naponee, Nebraska with Pastor Scott Randall officiating. Military Honors will be provided. Cremation will follow and family inurnment will be at a later date. The family will be greeting family and friends Friday, April1st 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Hutchins Funeral home, Franklin, Nebraska.
