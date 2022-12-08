Obituary: Richard Davis Dole

Richard Davis Dole

Provided Photo

August 9, 1945 – November 30, 2022

Richard Davis Dole passed away on November 30th, 2022 in Houston, Texas surrounded by his family and friends (both human and furry) following a valiant 7-year fight with blood cancer.

Dick was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on August 9, 1945 and spent his childhood in Craig, Colorado. He attended Colorado State University and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. Upon graduation, he joined a Big 4 CPA firm and started his career in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles was not in their future and Dick transferred to the Denver office a year later. Dick became a partner with the Big 4 firm for 20+ years and served in various senior roles-US Chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources industries, Vice Chairman of Process Management practice, Investment Committee, Firm Council, and a variety of committees. He was recruited by a Big 4 rival to start a new business line and was the National Partner for that practice for several years. He worked in most major cities and many places around the world but remained domiciled in Denver until 1989, when he and his family moved to Houston, TX. He maintained an office in Manhattan, NY for 15 years. He later was the CFO of an international oil and gas company, Board Member and CEO of several start up and ramp up energy companies until 74 years of age. His alma mater selected him as the CSU Business School Alumni of the Year and he gave the commencement address at that year’s graduation ceremony.

Despite these exceptional career accomplishments, Dick was most proud of his relationships with his 4 children (Brant Dole, Kelli Bachelet, Ashlee Linck and Alyssa Dole) and 8 grandchildren (Stephen Paice, Spencer Dole, Sutton Dole, London Bachelet, Chase Bachelet, Scarlett Linck, Vivien Linck, and Izzy Dole). He led by example, didn’t shy away from a bit of cheeky fun over a wine and loved to tell stories of his life adventures (most of them including a near death experience with his lifetime best friend, Ned). Most notably, Dick could be seen out to dinner at one of his favorite restaurants with a glass of wine, a table biscuit and gravy, and a hearty, infectious laugh. His deep kindness, exceptional generosity and comedic irreverence will live on in those lucky enough to call him family or friend. Perhaps most evident was Dick’s appreciation for the finer things in life – more notably, dogs. He spent many of his days co-parenting the Dole family dogs, as well as a multitude of wayward dogs that he fed daily at his local Starbucks and Island Grill.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and LaNore Dole, his twin brothers Jack and Jim Dole, his first wife (mother to children Brant Dole and Kelli Bachelet), Mary Swanson, and his second wife (mother to children Ashlee Linck and Alyssa Dole), Susan Armstrong. Richard is survived by his four children, Brant Dole (Heather Dole), Kelli Bachelet (Andre Bachelet), Ashlee Linck (Donald Linck III), Alyssa Dole and his girlfriend Linda Patas Ferrante. He is also survived by his grandchildren Stephen Paice, Spencer Dole, Sutton Dole, London Bachelet, Chase Bachelet, Scarlett Linck, Vivien Linck, and Izzy Dole, as well as his great grandchildren Selina Paice and Mateo Paice. Special mention to Richard’s incredible local community at Island Grill, Starbucks and the Houstonian, childhood friends from Craig, Colorado, Tom and Carol Sawyer, Jack Lewis, Ned Sunderman and Katie Baker who loved him and cared for him like family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richard Dole’s name to The Rescued Pets Movement (https://rescuedpetsmovement.org/ ) in Houston, Texas.