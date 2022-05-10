Obituary: Reva Jean Pankey
August 28, 1934 – May 6, 2022
Reva was born in Denver to John & Gertrude Davis. She passed peacefully at home with her family by her side. Reva enjoyed gardening, all aspects of ranching, loved horses, and square dancing. She worked at Montgomery Ward in the 1960’s. Reva was preceded in death by her parents and sister Laurelyn Baush. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Winfield Pankey, daughters Audrey (Pankey) Pritchard (Glenn), Jacque (Pankey) Osburn, grandchildren- Holli (Pritchard) Johnson (Breck) & Cody Pritchard, Sister-in-laws Daisy (Don) Smith, Mary Lou Little, Doris Adams & many nieces & nephews. Reva will be missed by all that knew & loved her. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice or The Journey at First Baptist Church in care of Grant Mortuary.
