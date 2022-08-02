Obituary: Patricia L. “Patti” Disch

Patricia L. "Patti" Disch

Provided Photo

Long time Craig, CO resident Patricia L. “Patti” Disch passed on August 1st, 2022 at Denver Hospice in Denver, CO. She is survived by her elder sisters Carmen Tracy and G. Gibbs, daughter Pamela Browning, son Stephen Rinehart, five grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in

death by elder brothers Melton and Eugene Gibbs. Patti was a voracious reader, often reading multiple books concurrently. Her breadth of knowledge and extensive vocabulary was often noted by friends and family. She was an avid gardener who found solace in working with flowers and houseplants, her house and yard were filled with many beautiful plants.

She was also an excellent cook, and her children will always remember her special Swiss steak fondly.

Most importantly, Patti was a devout Christian, and was ready to enter God’s kingdom whenever he chose to call her home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Denver Hospice.