Obituary: Patricia Ann Zulian
June 26, 1946 – January 9, 2023
Patricia Ann (Webster) Mosher was born on June 26, 1946 and passed on January 9, 2023 with her family by her side. Pat loved her family and cherished family gatherings. She loved to play her dice game Zilch and was always ready to sit and play. Pat loved working in her yard and it was always beautiful. She loved the deer and squirrels in her yard and of course her little yorkies. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Garry Mosher, son Rick Mosher, brothers Mike and George Webster, sister and brother in law Loleta and Ben Waters, brother in law David Zulian, nieces Beverly Thornton, Gloria Knowels and her best Zilch partners Naomi and Patti Zulian. Pat is survived by her husband Chuck Zulian, daughter Tammy (Roger) Kearnes, bonus son Chris (Nicole) Zulian; grandchildren Wyatt (Aubrey) Villa, Dylan Villa; bonus grandchildren Chelsey Kearnes, Shelbey Kearnes, Tony Goff; Bonus great-grandchildren Elliot, Eleanor, Kellan, Royal and Molly; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
