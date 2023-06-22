Obituary: Nancy Lee White Bradford Southard
October 4, 1935 – May 11, 2023
Surrounded by her family Nancy passed away following a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis.
Nancy was the 12th Child born to Louise Farrell White and Francis White. She is survived by one sister Elsie White Heuerman and four of her 5 children, Rebecca (Becky) Roop, Brenda McKey, Janet Bradford, and Russell Bradford, many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Nancy will be cremated and her ashes will be placed at the Family Cemetery at 12 Mile Mesa just west of Maybell, Colorado. Her celebration of life ceremony will be at the Wheat Ridge Historical Park (where she was born) on July 8, 2023, between 10 am and 2 pm during the Second Saturday Social – Member Appreciation Day.
Nancy lived in many places throughout her life but her home base was Maybell Colorado and she retired to Yuma Arizona in 1999.
She had many jobs over her lifetime, her last “job” was as owner of Southard Glass in Craig, Colorado with her husband Billy Southard.
Nancy was a volunteer for Girl Scouts of Bolingbrook, Illinois, a leader for 4-H of Moffat County, a member of Eastern Star of Craig, and a member of a Square Dance team in Craig, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wheatridgehistoricalsociety.org
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.