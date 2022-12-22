Obituary: Michael William Hough
December 21, 1947 – December 5, 2022
Michael William Hough, age 74, passed away on December 5, 2022. Mike was born on December 21, 1947, in Kalamazoo, MI. He lived his early life in Michigan and moved to Craig, Colorado, in the 1970s, where he lived the rest of his life. Mike was a son, brother, husband, father, role model, friend, and mentor to many. He was a hard worker, an avid and well-respected outdoorsman, and he had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy, and six children: Mitch Hough, Marlo Kleiber, Melissa Curtin, Lea Hough, Eric Hough, and Ben Hough. Thirteen grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive him. To read Mike’s full obituary and how to honor his memory, please go to GrantMortuaryCraig.com under Recent Obituaries.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.