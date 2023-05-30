Obituary: Michael L. Flanders
December 21, 1946 – January 30, 2023
Please join us in
celebrating the life of Mike Flanders on June 3rd, 2023 in the exhibit hall at the Hayden Fairgrounds at 11:00am. The American Legion will serve burgers afterwards.
