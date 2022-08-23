Obituary: Mary Matlock
April 30, 1942 – August 17, 2022
Mary L. Matlock, of Craig, died, Wednesday, August 17th in Maybell. She was 80 years old. Private interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista, CO. Memorial contributions may be made payable to The Museum of Northwest Colorado C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
