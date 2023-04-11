Obituary: Mary L. Simon
February 9, 1940 – March 18, 2023
Mary L Simon, age 83, of Craig, Colorado passed away on Saturday March 18, 2023 at Elm’s Haven Center, Thornton, Colorado. Mary was born February 9, 1940 to parents George (Byron) and Dorothy Simon in Craig, CO. Growing up she attended school in Moffat County. Mary spent several years living and working in the Denver Metro area before returning to Craig, CO. Mary’s love of people and reading led her to a second career at the Craig library. She retired from the library and found enjoyment in gardening and working on her home on Russell Street. Mary was active in the community and her local Christian Church. She was always giving to charities and individuals in need. Mary is proceeded in death by both parents, and sisters May, and Dorothy. She is survived by Brothers George, Charles and Douglas. She will be greatly missed by her nephews, nieces, friends, and the countless lives she touched with her love and kindness. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Grant Mortuary Chapel.
