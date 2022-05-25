Obituary: Mary Ann McGilton (Bertram)
June 26, 1937 – November 25, 2021
A celebration of life for our beloved friend, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary Ann McGilton to be held. Please join us at Thunder Rolls Bowling Alley on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, from 12 to 3p.m. Bowling and lunch to be provided. Memories and love for Mary to be shared by all.
