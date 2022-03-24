Obituary: Mary A. Gillingham

Mary A. Gillingham

November 9, 1944 – March 20, 2022

Mary Anna Gillingham (Reynolds), 77, of Craig, Colorado, found peace from ALS on March 20, 2022.

She was born Nov. 9, 1944 in Schenectady, NY the daughter of Robert and Mary (Kellogg) Reynolds. Mary graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Miami Beach, FL with the class of 1962. She then married Thomas Gillingham of Princeton, IL in 1963. They subsequently had two children, Michael and Leigh.

Shortly after that they purchased a small farm near Tiskilwa, IL and raised sheep, cows and horses. Mary was very active in helping with various lambing chores, feeding the horses or hauling bales of hay on sleds in the middle of winter to transport from one barn to another. Mary had to take a crash course in farming, being a “city girl” from Miami, FL.

She also enjoyed her card club with many friends and neighbors from the area. Later much of her time was spent going to horse and sheep shows, helping her kids get ready for the exhibitions.

After her kids were grown she finished her teaching degree, graduating at Illinois State University in Bloomington, IL in 1991.

She moved to Craig, CO in 1993 and was an elementary school teacher there for various schools through the years.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Gillingham of Delavan, WI and Leigh (John) Papierski of Craig, CO. Her brother, Robert R. Reynolds of Tallahassee, FL. Her former spouse, Thomas Gillingham of Princeton, IL. And their six grandchildren: Kalen, Grace, Jack and Tess (Gillingham). And Krece and Emaleigh (Papierski) – who she all loved dearly.

A private service will be conducted by family members at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the ALS Association or Alzheimer’s Association.