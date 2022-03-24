Obituary: Mary A. Gillingham
November 9, 1944 – March 20, 2022
Mary Anna Gillingham (Reynolds), 77, of Craig, Colorado, found peace from ALS on March 20, 2022.
She was born Nov. 9, 1944 in Schenectady, NY the daughter of Robert and Mary (Kellogg) Reynolds. Mary graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Miami Beach, FL with the class of 1962. She then married Thomas Gillingham of Princeton, IL in 1963. They subsequently had two children, Michael and Leigh.
Shortly after that they purchased a small farm near Tiskilwa, IL and raised sheep, cows and horses. Mary was very active in helping with various lambing chores, feeding the horses or hauling bales of hay on sleds in the middle of winter to transport from one barn to another. Mary had to take a crash course in farming, being a “city girl” from Miami, FL.
She also enjoyed her card club with many friends and neighbors from the area. Later much of her time was spent going to horse and sheep shows, helping her kids get ready for the exhibitions.
After her kids were grown she finished her teaching degree, graduating at Illinois State University in Bloomington, IL in 1991.
She moved to Craig, CO in 1993 and was an elementary school teacher there for various schools through the years.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Gillingham of Delavan, WI and Leigh (John) Papierski of Craig, CO. Her brother, Robert R. Reynolds of Tallahassee, FL. Her former spouse, Thomas Gillingham of Princeton, IL. And their six grandchildren: Kalen, Grace, Jack and Tess (Gillingham). And Krece and Emaleigh (Papierski) – who she all loved dearly.
A private service will be conducted by family members at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the ALS Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User