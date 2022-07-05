Obituary: Lorna Rae Hammat Adams
September 10, 1959 – May 18, 2022
On May 18, 2022, at the age of 62, Lorna Rae Hammat Adams, began her journey with the
angels to join our Heavenly Father. Lorna is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Joy
Hammat of Craig, CO. She is survived by her son Randy Adams, daughter Amy Adams, daughter-
in-law Chelsey Adams, father of her children, Bruce Adams, several grandchildren, and her
sisters, Lynn Whitman and Penny Hughes. Lorna was extremely proud of her service in the
United States Army and the Army National Guard. She also took pride in her volunteer work
with Toys for Tots. Her home was the house on the block that all the kids congregated to after
school. No one was a stranger. She greeted everyone with an infectious smile and a cup of
coffee. Her spunky, fun-loving spirit lives on in all who knew her. In remembrance, please
donate to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. There will be no memorial service.
