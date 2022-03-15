Obituary: Loleta Waters
April 4, 1935 – March 11, 2022
Loleta Mae Waters passed away March 11th, 2022 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Benjamin George Waters, Brothers George and Mike Webster, Daughter Beverly Thorton, Granddaughter Gloria Knowles, and Nephew Rick Mosher. She is survived by her daughters Debra Dean and Vicki Lyons, her sister Pat Mosher as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild. There will be a memorial service to be announced later this coming spring.
