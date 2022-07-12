Obituary: Leslie Cook
April 25, 1946 – October 21, 2022
A celebration of life for Leslie Carolynn Cook will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 26 LeBlanc Road in Craig, Colorado. For more information please contact 970-629-2293. You may bring a dessert to share if you wish.
