Obituary: Kyle Nugent
July 26, 1989 – September 3, 2022
Kyle Andrew Nugent, of Craig, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at The Memorial Regional Health Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. A visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial donations may be made to Grant Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses.
