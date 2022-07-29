Obituary: Kimberly Schaffner
July 14, 1995 – July 6, 2022
Kimberly Schaffner, of Craig, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at The Loudy-Simpson Park Picnic Area.
