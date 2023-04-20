Obituary: Kim Willems
September 10, 1953 – April 2, 2023
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kim Lee (MacKay) Willems. She passed away on April 2, 2023 at the age of 69.
Kim was a devoted mother to her three daughters, Amy, Lauren, Emily and a loving grandmother (Gam) to her 6 grandchildren. She cherished spending time with her family and creating memories with them. She was a devoted and caring person that always put others before herself. She had a contagious smile and kind heart.
Kim was born on September 10, 1953 in Virginia. She graduated in 1974 from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Maryland. She moved to Craig, Colorado in April of 1980 and lived there until 2016. Kim pursued her passion for nursing and worked in healthcare for over 30 years. She had a deep compassion for people and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her kindness and dedication to her work were greatly appreciated by everyone that knew her.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Ruth MacKay and her brother Scott MacKay. She is survived by her husband Byron Willems, her three children, Amy, Lauren and Emily, her six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tanner, Matthew, Jackson, Tucker and Alexis, and her sister Kelly Duranti.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.
