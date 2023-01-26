Obituary: Kevin Conrad Hazelbaker

Kevin Conrad Hazelbaker

Provided Photo

May 19, 1961 – November 28, 2022

Kevin Conrad Hazelbaker, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away on November 28, 2022, at his home. He was 61. A memorial will be held at a later date. Kevin was born the son of Kenneth Conrad and Dorothyann (Williams) Hazelbaker on May 19, 1961 in Craig, CO. He spent his childhood and attended school in Steamboat Springs, graduating high school in 1979. He started his career in Craig as a power plant operator with Colorado Ute Electric and spent the remainder of his career doing power plant start-ups, operations planning and maintenance across the United States and Europe, eventually settling in Las Cruces. Kevin was a hardworking man who had a reputation for his expertise in this profession. Kevin married Ginger Ballard in 1994, they enjoyed traveling the country meeting new people while he would work on a new power plant startup. They later divorced. Kevin was an avid hunter, snowmobiler, high HP car/truck enthusiast and sports fan. He could be found spending his time in front of the big screen cheering on his favorite teams. He jumped at any chance to watch his niece and nephew in their athletics. He was known for his humor and was always quick with a comeback. Kevin adored animals and never let a stray animal go without a home. While at the Afton Plant, HR could always count on Kevin for company fundraisers. His annual favorite was donating school backpacks to the local pre-school kids. Kevin was conservative and believed in the US Constitution. He was willing to support this cause by giving donations, debating current events, and making sure he voted for what he believed in. He would come back to Craig on Memorial Day to pay respect to his family and those who served in the Armed Forces. Kevin is survived by his mother, Dorothyann; two sisters Kimarie Hazelbaker and Debbie (Foster) Beckett; niece Hannah Beckett; nephew Colby Beckett; uncle John (Denise) Williams; two aunts, Rosemary Crosthwaite and Beverly Prosence; and numerous cousins and friends thru out the country. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Conrad; uncles, Clayton Hazelbaker, Dick Prosence, and Kendall Dickman; cousins, Brittany Williams and Mike Crosthwaite; and second cousin, Michael Williams. Kevin will be greatly missed by all.