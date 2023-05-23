Obituary: Kevin Conrad Hazelbaker
May 19, 1961 – November 28, 2022
The family of Kevin Conrad Hazelbaker plans to gather on Saturday May 27, 2023 to honor Kevin and remember his legacy. Please stop by and visit with the family and share your stories and memories of Kevin. Join us in celebrating him with, his favorite, a Coors Light!! We would love to hear your stories and memories! Please drop by between 11:30am – 2:00pm, Sat., May 27, 2023, at 2916 Pine Ridge Drive, in Craig.
