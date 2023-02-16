Obituary: Kevin Carl Reust
September 13, 1963 – February 11, 2023
Kevin Carl Reust passed away February 11, 2023 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, he was 59.
Kevin was born on September 13, 1963 to Kenneth and Ema Lea Reust in Craig, Colorado.
Kevin was a resident of Grand Junction for 39 years, but spent his childhood in Craig, attending Moffat County High School where he enjoyed playing the trombone for their band and performing in the school plays. Kevin followed his true passion and became a cook, he lived for cooking and often made tomato roses! He also loved cats, mustangs, movies, music, passing out roses, playing games on his computer (Vikings, Second Life), playing the drums, fishing and was a collector of all things Garfield themed.
He is survived by his parents, Ken and Ema Lea Reust; his brother Kelly and his wife Ivalynn and his sister, Debbie, her husband James, and his 24 year old cat, Velvet.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Martin Mortuary on 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 followed by a committal service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed on Facebook and the service will start approx. 5 min late on Facebook, as copyrighted music is played. The link may be found on the Martin Mortuary webpage. http://www.martinmortuary.com
