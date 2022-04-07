Obituary: Kathleen Harkner
January 31, 1945 – April 3, 2022
Kathleen Harkner, of Craig, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her home. At Kathleen’s request, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Northwest Colorado Health in care of Grant Mortuary.
