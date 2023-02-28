Obituary: Katherine Bassett
January 12, 1944 – February 18, 2023
Katherine (Kathy Sue) Shoenhair Bassett was born January 12, 1944 in Creston, Iowa and passed away February 18, 2023.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her father, Kenneth D. Shoenhair Sr., 2002 and her mother, Catherine M. (Brown) Shoenhair, 2017. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Suzy Naschansky, Marilyn Morrison (Mark Bjostad), and Jane Beaver. She leaves behind 8 Grandchildren, Christina, Casandra and Roxana (Suzy), Nicole, Carrie and Daunell (Marilyn) Logan and Jade (Jane). She also leaves 8 great grandchildren, Derek, Samantha, Samara, Antonio, Marissa, Sebastian, Sophia and Damian. Surviving brothers include Kenneth D. (Pam) Shoenhair, Jr. of Creston, Iowa (niece Jody and nephew Matt), Richard Allen (Robyn) Shoenhair, Austin, Colorado and half-sister, Jennie Ann Layne of Clarinda, Iowa.
There will be a memorial graveside service at Maybell Cemetery, date to be determined. Services will be handled through Grant Mortuary & Crematory.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.