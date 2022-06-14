Obituary: Justine Durrell / Linda Kowach

Justine Durrell / Linda Kowach

Provided Photo

February 1, 1947 – May 19, 2022

Justine Durrell peacefully at her home in San Rafael, CA on May 19. 2022 from complications of cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. Justine was born as Linda Georgene Kowach on February 1, 1947, to George and Beulah (Brintnall) Kowach in Craig, CO. She graduated from Moffat County High School with the class of 1965 and received a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado University in 1969.

While raising her family she attained her law degree and had a successful practice in CA, including representing plaintiffs in sexual abuse lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Priests.

Justine was one of the organizers of World Forum 2007: Justice, Religion and Conflict Resolution – featuring Secretary of State Madeline Albright and author, Elie Wiesel.

After retiring from law, Justine became an author, and loved spending time with her family and friends. She wrote an informative blog about remarkable historic women and collected her poems in two published volumes. She enjoyed traveling and communing with nature – camping, hiking, and watching wildlife. Her sweet smile and wonderful laugh will be missed by all who knew her.

Justine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah Kowach.

She is survived by her son, Justin (Ashley) Morgan and her granddaughter, Tailee Morgan, plus Sarabecca and her son David Barnett, whom Justine partially raised, and considered her daughter and grandson. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Burdorick of Scottsdale, AZ and Peggy (George) Ence of Vernal, UT.

A commemoration of Justine’s life was held at her home in San Rafael on June 11, 2022. Those who wish to make charitable contributions in Justine’s memory are invited to do so benefiting the National Wildlife Federation or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.