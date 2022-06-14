Obituary: Judy K. Gutierrez
January 7, 1955 – June 10, 2022
Judy K. Gutierrez died Friday, June 10th at her home in Craig. She was 67. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 18th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. at the Grant Mortuary Chapel. Interment to follow at Craig Cemetery.
