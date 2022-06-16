Obituary: Judy K. Gutierrez
January 7, 1955 – June 10, 2022
Judy Gutierrez passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home in Craig. Born Judy Kay Draper on January 7, 1955 to Jay and Rexine Draper in Price, UT.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jay Draper. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Gutierrez; sons Kristian (Hannah) Wood, Jason (Cherie) Walker, Ernie Gutierrez, and daughter Toni Gutierrez; mother, Rexine Draper; brothers and sisters, Martin (Sharry), Ann, Guy (Shannon), Randy (Sandy), grandchildren Chanda (Jody) Moncrief, Brittany (Wesley) Chapman, Hannah Walker, Brodie, Brandt & Daniel Gutierrez, Miles & Marshall Wood, great grandchildren Emma & Gracelynn Moncrief and Palmer Chapman, and many friends.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Grant Mortuary.
