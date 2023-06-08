Obituary: Joshua Magnuson

Joshua Magnuson

September 7, 1976 – May 23, 2023

Joshua Heath Magnuson passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2023, due to injuries sustained from an off-road vehicle accident. Josh was only 46 years old. Josh’s family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden death, yet find comfort in the fact that he died doing something that he loved. Josh was born on September 7, 1976 and has lived a full life. Some might say he lived life on the edge. He didn’t know a stranger and has built life-long relationships with so many.

Josh is survived by his father, Lee Magnuson (Rene Magnuson); mother, Linda Krumholt; wife, Carrie Magnuson; brother, Justin Magnuson; sister, Natasha Magnuson Smith, (Kedrick Smith); and sons, Benjamin Rabun and Austin Magnuson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Josh is preceded in death by his father-in-law Bill Hertzog, Grandma Glenda Accardo, Grandparents, Bill and Helen Krumholt, Uncle Roger “Dale” Krumholt, and Step Grandma Bess Ann Krumholt.

Josh was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was raised in Craig, Colorado from the time he was 8 months old. His love for the outdoors started at an early age where he spent many days in a playpen on the banks of rivers and lakes. He has loved outdoor adventures ever since. At 13 years old, like a pro, Josh did Ride the Rockies with his dad. Josh also grew up playing football, basketball, baseball and hockey, with hockey being his absolute favorite. Josh continued to play hockey as an adult, and he also coached many Craig youth hockey teams. He loved being able to coach his sons.

Growing up Josh was always on the chase for that adrenaline rush, while pushing the limits. Becoming a father to Ben on January 15, 1994, didn’t slow him down. The following year he graduated from Moffat County High School and then he began what would become a 28-year career with Century Link. His life would continue to be enriched with the birth of his second son, Austin, on July 7, 1998. Josh went on to train for MMA fighting. He competed in amateur events, sponsored fighting events, and trained other aspiring fighters. Josh was also a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club of Craig. As much as Josh loved keeping himself busy with adventure, sports, and work, the thing he was most proud of was his role as a dad. His boys were his world.

“Josh is the hardest working person I know” or “Josh loves his kids more than life!” These are words spoken by many and often. Being a dad and employee of Century Link would bring him to the love of his life, Carrie. Josh consistently turned in his son’s picture order forms late so he could personally hand deliver them to Carrie. In 2013, Josh installed internet service at Carrie’s office, lending itself to a nice visit that continued on and evolved into a life together. In August of 2015, Josh and Carrie were married in Craig, Colorado surrounded by family and friends. They made an exciting move to Prescott, Arizona in 2016 and have soaked up every minute of it together. In Arizona, Josh and Carrie found a love for side-by-side riding, camping, days at the lake and river time. Pool days were Josh’s very favorite.

A gathering to celebrate Josh’s life was held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Prescott Golf Club, located at 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, Dewey, AZ. Another celebration will be held in Craig, Colorado on September 9, 2023 with details to follow.